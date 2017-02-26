Kyle Busch blames Goodyear for his disappointing Daytona 500

Kyle Busch wasn’t going to blame himself for wrecking with 96 laps to go in Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Instead, he found his scapegoat in Goodyear, blaming the tires on his No. 18 Toyota as the reason why he slammed into the wall and caused a major wreck entering Turn 3 on Lap 104.
Busch’s day, which included him winning Stage 1, ended after that and he was headed toward a 38th-place finish.
“Nothing that we did wrong,” Busch said on the live FOX broadcast. “Obviously Goodyear tires just aren’t very good at holding air. It’s very frustrating when we have that every single year we’ve been here. Last year we had it as well too. It wrecked us in practice and tore up a car.”
No other drivers had tires blow out on them during the race.
Busch’s right rear tire went down going into Turn 3, and the crash collected a handful of drivers including veterans Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth.
Busch’s issues with Goodyear should come as no surprise.
This is a guy who intentionally wrecked Ron Hornaday Jr. in a truck race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011. He also gave a one-fingered salute to an official during the fall 2010 Cup race at TMS when he felt he had been penalized unfairly for speeding on pit road.
