Delayed balk call a first for Jeff Banister

Keone Kela surprised by game-deciding ball call
Rangers offense ties club record for runners left on base.
Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on Bartolo Colon's historyhistory-making win Wednesday night.
Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon tied Juan Marichal with his 243rd career win Wednesday night, the most by a native of the Dominican Republic.
Jurickson Profar hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs in the Rangers' 8-2 win over the Athletics.
Catch of the year? Wow! @Rangers prospect Eric Jenkins plays for the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C.
Shin-Soo Choo's walk-off homer on Saturday was the 176th of his career, the most ever by an Asian-born player.
Rangers rookie Ronald Guzman has hit a home run in his past four starts.
Rangers' amateur scouting director Kip Fagg assesses the talent pool for the 2018 MLB draft.
Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is progressing well from his broken right elbow. He expects to be back on June 12. He's eligible to return June 11, a day off for the Rangers.
Jurickson Profar's three-run homer led Rangers
Rafael Palmeiro expects timing to return
Rafael Palmeiro discusses his return to professional baseball at age 53. He makes his debut with the Cleburne Railroaders tonight.
Watch what Rafael Palmeiro did in his first at-bat for the Cleburne Railroaders.
Rafael Palmeiro flies out to right field in second at-bat for Cleburne.
Reliever Brandon Mann talks about his major league debut with the Texas Rangers.