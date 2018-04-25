The diagnosis on Beltre is in, and it could have been worse

Third baseman Adrian Beltre has a mild, Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring, the Texas Rangers announced Wednesday, and might miss only two to three weeks.

Beltre was injured in the eighth inning Tuesday as he ran out of the batter's box following a hit to right-center field. The ball went to the wall, ordinarily and easy double, but Beltre could only jog to first base.

He immediately exited the game, and afterward was not even remotely optimistic.

"We'll see tomorrow," Beltre said. "It's not feeling great."

The shoo-in Hall of Famer missed nearly the first two months of last season with a strained right calf and missed time in September because of a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring.

The Rangers altered Beltre's off-season program and took a cautious approach with him during spring training. Beltre said that until Tuesday, he had had no health issues and he didn't have any indication that his hamstring was about to give.

"I've been feeling great since spring training," he said. "I hit the ball and starting running to first, and the fourth step I just felt the hamstring grab."

Rookie infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was in the starting lineup Wednesday at third base as the Rangers tried to avoid a three-game sweep to the Oakland A's.

The Rangers are already without starting shortstop Elvis Andrus (broken right elbow) for up to six more weeks and second baseman Rougned Odor (strained left hamstring) for at least another week.

Right-hander Doug Fister (right hip) was scheduled to come off the disabled list and start Wednesday, and righty reliever Tony Barnette (shoulder) will likely come off the DL on Friday.