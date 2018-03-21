The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-fried cinnamon roll.
Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com
More Videos
0:40
New Ballpark Grub!
2:28
Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp
4:24
"Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run
1:18
100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018
1:25
Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation
1:08
Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder
7:15
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018
2:32
Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer
1:02
Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
1:13
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins