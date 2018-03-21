More Videos

Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 148

'Big Sexy' Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run 264

100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018 78

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 85

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 68

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 435

Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 152

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 62

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 73

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 128

New Ballpark Grub!

The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-fried cinnamon roll.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
God Bless America

Texas Rangers

God Bless America

Although the singing of God Bless America is waning as a seventh-inning-stretch tradition, the Texas Rangers continue the tradition on Friday,Saturday,and Sunday nights.