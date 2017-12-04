Mike Minor, who went 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA last season with the Kansas City Royals, gives the Rangers another left-handed arm in the bullpen.
Texas Rangers

Rangers re-sign Tony Barnette, reportedly land reliever Mike Minor

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 09:35 PM

As the Texas Rangers await word on if they will land Shohei Ohtani, they aren’t just sitting still.

The Rangers re-signed right-handed reliever Tony Barnette on a one-year, $1.5 million contract and reportedly have inked left-handed free-agent Mike Minor.

Barnette returns for a third season after the Rangers declined to pick up a $4 million club option. He struggled in 2017, including allowing the highest percentage of inherited runners to score in MLB.

Minor was a standout reliever for the Kansas City Royals in 2017 after returning from a rotator cuff injury. He started his career as a starter and reportedly will figure into the Rangers’ rotation.

