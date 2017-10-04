Here’s why the Rangers finally released Fielder

More Videos 2:46 Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers Pause 2:09 Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season 1:46 Andrus: Rangers lost in 2017, yet 'We win as a team and lose as a team' 0:41 DeShields: Avoiding last place meaningful for Rangers 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:30 Lake Ridge QB Jason Bean subdues Summit 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 2:10 Think you can make a good taco? But can you do it from space? Here's a lesson 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson). The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com