Rangers drop season finale 5-2, finish at 78-84

Adrian Beltre singled in his final at-bat of the season Sunday, and Cole Hamels allowed three runs in only three innings as the Texas Rangers lost their 2017 finale 5-2 to the Oakland A’s.
The Rangers finished the season with an 78-84 record. That’s just the second time since 2009 that they haven’t been above .500.
Beltre’s career hit No. 3,048 to start the fifth inning was the Rangers’ first of the game. He was immediately lifted for a pinch-runner and left the game to a standing ovation that led to a curtain call from the dugout.
Elvis Andrus singled in the sixth and was also removed to a nice ovation, though he fell short of his goal of a second straight season with a .300 average.
Nomar Mazara waited until his final at-bat to reach his goal of 100 RBI. His two-run single in the eighth prevented a shutout and pushed him to 101 RBI.
How Rangers hitters fared: They certainly didn’t go out with a bang. ... They collected only four hits, all singles, over the first seven innings, but at least one was by Adrian Beltre. ... His single to start the fifth was the Rangers’ first of the game and No. 3,048 of his career. Beltre should pass Rod Carew (3,053) in the first week of next season. ... Elvis Andrus singled in the sixth in his final at-bat, but it came after outs in his first two at-bats and left his batting average three points shy of his goal of .300. ... Drew Robinson doubled with one out in the eighth and Delino DeShields reached on a bunt hit ahead of Nomar Mazara’s two-run single. That hit gave him 101 RBIs.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels’ day was done early, though by design, but it didn’t go as he had hoped. ... The left-hander, the Rangers’ ace, allowed three runs in three innings and finished with a 4.20 ERA. That’s the second highest of his career (4.32 in 2009). ... Yohander Mendez, the Rangers’ top pitching prospect, allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings of relief. ... Jason Grilli, pitching for the first time since Sept. 6, worked a 1-2-3 ninth.
