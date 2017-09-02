Texas Rangers

September 2, 2017 6:28 PM

With delivery where he wants it, Perez looks to keep rolling

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Left-hander Martin Perez has won five consecutive starts for the Texas Rangers, one short of the career-best streak he established last season. He will attempt to match that Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The sudden surge has been the result of finding some rhythm in his delivery and pitching with tempo. His delivery looks less rigid and is filled with the same kind of movements that he had during his best seasons in the minors. He’s not planning to change a thing.

“Before I just tried to do too many different things with my delivery,” Perez said. “I think right now I’ve been working with my pitching coach, and we find a way. I’m trying to move my hands and pitch like I did before when I was in Double A, High A. That worked for me, and I want to stay there.””

Perez has a 2.91 ERA during the streak, dropping season figure from 5.46 to 4.89. He beat the Angels on Aug. 24 at Angel Stadium, scattering seven hits in seven scoreless innings.

The Angels’ lineup has a different look, with the addition of right-handed hitters Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips. Righties are batting .311 with a .481 slugging percentage this season against Perez.

“Every game I just attack hitters and throw first-pitch strikes and don’t give too much credit to hitters,” Perez said. “When you throw strikes, you can do good things.”　　　

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Hamels forced to grind in grinding Rangers win 2:08

Hamels forced to grind in grinding Rangers win

Pause
Banister: Rangers showed their character in 10-9 win 1:40

Banister: Rangers showed their character in 10-9 win

Rangers' spring workouts helped Gomez score game-winner 1:11

Rangers' spring workouts helped Gomez score game-winner

Banister talks about plans for Rangers series at Houston 1:14

Banister talks about plans for Rangers series at Houston

Adrian Beltre delivers the bad news on his hamstring 1:56

Adrian Beltre delivers the bad news on his hamstring

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut 3:20

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut

Rangers' Jeff Banister discusses flooding in Houston area 2:00

Rangers' Jeff Banister discusses flooding in Houston area

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief 2:44

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 0:31

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression

Newest Rangers pitcher Gonzalez ready for playoff push 1:41

Newest Rangers pitcher Gonzalez ready for playoff push

  • Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

    See footage of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez receiving the confirmation call.

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View more video

Texas Rangers