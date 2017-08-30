Rangers donating portion of ticket sales, concessions to storm relief

The Texas Rangers will donate 10 percent of all tickets sales from their three-games series this weekend at Globe Life Park to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in South Texas and Louisiana.
This includes tickets already sold for the series against the Los Angeles Angels, which starts at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
The Rangers will donated proceeds through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The Rangers and Houston Astros’ series this week was moved from Minute Maid Park to Tropicana Field because of devastating floods in the Houston area.
The club is also donating 10 percent of the revenue from all merchandise sold at the Magestic Grand Slam gift shop and all park merchandise locations, along with 10 percent of all concession revenue during the three-game series.
The Rangers had already announced that they’re donating the proceeds from the Texas 2 Split 50/50 raffle to the American Red Cross for all three games of the series. The Rangers ownership and the Rangers Foundation pledged a $1 million donation on Tuesday.
Fans can donate items such as bottled water, diapers, unused blankets and toiletries at Globe Life Park at all three games. Drop off locations will be set up at four gates: home plate, first base, third base and center field. Donations are 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rangers and Fox Sports Southwest also plan to conduct an on-air benefit in late September, to raise money for relief efforts.
Tickets to the series can be purchased at www.texasrangers.com, by calling 972-726-4377, or at the Globe Life Park first base box office.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
