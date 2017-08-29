Texas Rangers pledge $1 million to Harvey relief effort

The Texas Rangers’ ownership, the club and the Rangers Foundation are donating $1 million to the hurricane relief efforts in South Texas and the Houston area.

The club is also donating proceeds from the Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle to the American Red Cross from all three games of the Rangers’ series with the Angels Friday through Sunday at Globe Life Park.

“The thoughts of the Texas Rangers organization are with all the individuals who have been affected by this devastating weather in South Texas and the Houston area,” Rangers Foundation chairman and ownership committee chairman Neil Leibman said. “We pray for their safety in these very difficult circumstances.”

Double A Frisco’s RoughRiders Foundation is raising funds during its seven-game homestand through Monday to aid relief efforts. The homestand begins Tuesday night with a four-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Ten percent of all sales at thE Riders Outpost team store will go the effort, along with proceeds from the special Pass the Boat activities during each game. A cash donation box at the Roughriders Foundation table in section 104 is available and RoughRider auction items on the digital auction showdown app will also aid in the relief effort. To download the DASH app text 66866.

Triple A Round Rock also plans to help in relief efforts but the details have yet to be released. The express are hosting the Colorado Springs Sky Sox this week at Dell Diamond. Monday’s game was cancelled because of rain-related damage to the field.