  • "Everything" was off for Hamels in Rangers' loss

    Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

A’s thump Hamels to beat Rangers again

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 26, 2017 6:29 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Cole Hamels allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings Saturday, and the Texas Rangers’ offense again struggled to collect timely hits as the Oakland A’s raced to an 8-3 victory.

The loss to the last-place A’s was another blow to the Rangers’ playoff hopes and knocked them back below .500. They entered the day two games behind Minnesota for the second-wild card spot.

The Rangers staked Hamels to a 2-0 lead as Adrian Beltre doubled in two runs in the first, but the game was tied by the third following two Chad Pinder solo blasts. The A’s went ahead with a run in the fourth and ended Hamels’ day with three in the fifth.

Jed Lowrie added a two-run double in the sixth to give him three RBI. Beltre drove in his third run of the game with a groundout in the seventh, and he’s two shy of tying Ernie Banks (1,636) for 28th all time.　

  • Beltre says Rangers' offense must execute better

    Texas Rangers third baseman drove in all three of his team's runs Saturday in an 8-3 loss in which they had nine hits (video by Jeff Wilson).

Beltre says Rangers' offense must execute better

Texas Rangers third baseman drove in all three of his team's runs Saturday in an 8-3 loss in which they had nine hits (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels’ four-start winning streak came to an end as he surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings. ... The A’s weren’t just lucking into runs, as they hit several balls hard against the left-hander. None were harder than the two solo homers hit by Chad Pinder in the first and third innings. ... Tony Barnette was tagged with two runs in the sixth. 　

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers collected nine more hits, just as they did Friday, but the outcome was largely the same — a loss. ... Adrian Beltre drove in two of his three runs in the first on a double, but the Rangers didn’t score again until he grounded out in the seventh. ... Elvis Andrus collected three hits on his 29th birthday. ... Carlos Gomez went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch in his first game since Aug. 13.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

