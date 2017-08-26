A’s thump Hamels to beat Rangers again

More Videos 1:37 Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez Pause 1:01 No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 1:49 The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight 2:19 "Everything" was off for Hamels in Rangers' loss 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:04 'Texas Law Hawk': Sept. 1 is bigger than Labor Day Weekend; it's #TexasSwordDay 0:59 Fort Worth solar lovers witness the 2017 eclipse 2:34 Hurricane Harvey blows through Victoria after making landfall on the Texas Coast 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"Everything" was off for Hamels in Rangers' loss Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that nothing went right for him Saturday in one of his worst outings of the season (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com