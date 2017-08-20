Rangers offense silenced while dropping finale to White Sox

The Rangers dropped the last of a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday in the conclusion of a 10-game homestand at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Texas went 7-3 in during the stand and heads out for a 10-game road trip to California and Houston at 61-62.

Right-hander A.J. Griffin (6-4) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks.

The White Sox struck for all three in the fourth on three hits and two walks off Griffin, who surrendered a run-scoring single to Omar Narvaez and an RBI double from Tyler Saladino.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 for Chicago (46-74).

Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth for Texas, which otherwise struggled offensively.

A day after collecting 20 hits, Texas could scrape together only six and, other than Odor in the ninth, none when they needed it most. The Rangers failed to cash in with runners in scoring position in each of the second, third, and fourth innings. Beltre fouled out against right-hander Danny Farquhar with Odor on third with two outs in the seventh.

White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (7-10) had the shutdown codes. He earned the victory, giving up no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings.

Before Odor came up, the Rangers put runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the ninth and sent up pinch-hitter Shin-Soo Choo, who grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

The Rangers went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Mike Napoli, the first baseman on Sunday, was 2-for-4.