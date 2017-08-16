Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez hasn’t started the past three games while fighting an infected cyst on his back. Gomez says he’s feeling better and could be available off the bench Wednesday night.
Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez hasn’t started the past three games while fighting an infected cyst on his back. Gomez says he’s feeling better and could be available off the bench Wednesday night. ANDY CLAYTON-KING AP
Texas Rangers

Infected cyst has kept Carlos Gomez out of Rangers’ lineup

By Stefan Stevenson

August 16, 2017 6:22 PM

ARLINGTON

Center fielder Carlos Gomez has been out of the Rangers’ lineup for the past three days after a cyst on his back became infected Sunday night.

It started out as a small pimple between his shoulder blades but after playing Sunday afternoon Gomez said it worsened and blew up into a full blown cyst. Gomez struggled to sleep Sunday night as his body fought the infection, which gave him a fever. He’s been on an antibiotic for a few days.

Gomez said he considered going to the emergency room late Sunday when the fever gave him the chills.

He felt better before Wednesday’s game and took some swings during batting practice and expected to be available off the bench, if necessary.

Former Rangers’ first baseman Kyle Blanks had a similar cyst on the small of his back which landed him on the disabled list in 2015.

Stefan Stevenson

