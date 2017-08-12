Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned back to Triple A Round Rock before Saturday’s game after being with the Rangers for almost two weeks. Rua did not see any playing time during his 12 games with the club.
Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned back to Triple A Round Rock before Saturday's game after being with the Rangers for almost two weeks. Rua did not see any playing time during his 12 games with the club.

Ryan Rua sent back down as Rangers choose bigger pen over bench

By Stefan Stevenson

August 12, 2017 9:33 PM

Ryan Rua was optioned back to Triple A Round Rock before Saturday’s game, almost two weeks after he was called back up to rejoin the Rangers.

Rua did not get any playing time since being recalled on July 31. Manager Jeff Banister said he talked to Rua about the situation before he left Saturday.

“I love everything Ryan does for us. He is a Major League player. He is a versatile player,” Banister said. “There have been a few tough scenarios for Ryan, but right now pitching in the bullpen is a necessity, having the extra arm this time of year.”

Plus, Banister added, he’d rather have Rua playing every day and staying sharp at the plate.

Briefly

▪ Infielder Phil Gosselin, 28, was acquired on a waiver claim from the Pirates and optioned to Round Rock.

▪ Infielder Tyler Smith has joined Round Rock after clearing waivers.

