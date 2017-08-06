Rangers’ Beltre after scare: ‘I’m a hard-headed guy’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:33 Got luck? Joey Gallo says he had some with homer Thursday Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 2 2:05 Banister: Disappointing loss for Rangers after fast start 2:58 LaDainian Tomlinson on his Hall of Fame selection 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:22 Kurt Warner compares LaDainian Tomlinson to Marshall Faulk 1:04 Terrell Davis: Couldn't ask for a better classmate than LT 1:12 Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprises fans on parade route 1:42 Beltre OK after foul ball to back of head in Rangers' loss 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was struck in the back of the head by a third-inning foul ball Sunday, but was able to stay in the game (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was struck in the back of the head by a third-inning foul ball Sunday, but was able to stay in the game (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com