National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez speaks during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Texas Rangers

Hall of Fame worthy: Read the transcript of Pudge Rodriguez’s induction speech

Star-Telegram

July 31, 2017 12:59 AM

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez told a story on Nolan Ryan.

He talked of his Texas Rangers teammates who came to Cooperstown to see him inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He spoke of the Rangers teammate who wasn’t there, but the one he called his brother.

Pudge Rodriguez talked of two men who had passed, a Tigers owner and a Rangers manager.

When he spoke to his parents in Spanish, and you saw their faces on your television, you didn’t need a translator.

And he told the fans: “Don’t feel intimidated to ask me for an autograph or a picture. You are not putting me out. It’s my honor. Tell me your favorite Pudge story.”

Read Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez’s acceptance speech.

