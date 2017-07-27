Adrian Beltre is on the brink of a Hall of Fame milestone. Here’s why

Adrian Beltre is just one big game away from baseball immortality.
The Texas Rangers veteran third baseman needs only four hits to reach the 3,000-hit milestone, something only 30 players have accomplished.
For more perspective, only five of those 30 players aren’t in the Baseball Hall of Fame, where Rangers catching legend Pudge Rodriguez will be inducted Sunday.
Of the five, two are certain Hall of Famers: Ichiro Suzuki, who is still active, and Derek Jeter, who will be eligible in 2020.
The other three, including all-time hit leader Pete Rose, former Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez and former Rangers first baseman Rafael Palmeiro, would all be elected if not for a ban from the game in Rose’s case, and steroid scandals marring the careers of the other two.
2,996 Hits for Adrian Beltre, which is the 31st all-time. He’ll tie Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente when he collects his 3,000 hit.
For Beltre, there are no scandals and his future place in Cooperstown, N.Y., seems inevitable.
He showed Monday night that even at 38, one more game might be all he needs. He had his first four-hit game of the season Monday and added three more — two doubles and a home run — in Wednesday’s 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
We’ll try to gloss over the fact that umpire Gerry Davis inexplicably ejected Beltre from the game in the eighth inning for moving the on-deck circle to where he was standing, instead of moving to the on-deck circle (where Davis asked him to move). Yes, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds.
Beltre will become the first player to collect his 3,000th hit in a Rangers uniform.
Only eight players were younger than Beltre when they collected their 3,000th hit. He already is the all-time hits leader while playing third base and needs only 159 hits to surpass George Brett for most hits by a player who primarily played third base.
The way he’s still playing, it seems, he could be in the league for several more years.
“For me, 3,000 would be a gold standard for a hitter,” Rangers’ manager Jeff Banister said. “You have to be a really good hitter and you have to have sustained being a good hitter for a long period of time.”
Indeed, the longevity it takes to achieve such a milestone is what impresses Beltre’s teammates.
“It’s tough to count 3,000, let alone show up every day and put in the work,” said slugger Joey Gallo, who’s enjoying his first full season in the majors. “Three thousand hits is ridiculous. People don’t understand, that’s unbelievable.
“Any record in baseball is pretty amazing because of the longevity it takes. To put that work in every day is amazing.”
A hitter not only has to be a premium hitter in the league for a “number of years inside your career,” Banister said, but he has to stay healthy.
Beltre has only one 200-hit season in his 19-year career (200 hits in his last year for the Dodgers in 2004) but he has nine with 163 or more. For a player with Beltre’s power (he hit his 454th homer Wednesday), the sustained success as an overall hitter late in his career has been astonishing. In seven seasons with the Rangers he’s hitting over .300, which includes 1,107 of his hits, the most among the four clubs he’s played.
“He’s 38 years old and still plays like he’s 25,” reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx said. “You see some of the plays he makes out at third base and the way he enjoys the game. It’s baseball, it’s a game, you’re supposed to enjoy it. I think he epitomizes the enjoyment of baseball.”
No one is enjoying Beltre’s quest for 3,000 more than Banister, who was calling Beltre a Hall of Famer two years ago as a rookie manager. He likes his young players, including Rougned Odor (23), Nomar Mazara (22) and Gallo (23), watching Beltre at work being a professional hitter.
“Because they’re getting to watch how he’s doing it,” Banister said. “His four hits the other night … where’d three of them go?”
To the opposite-field through a big hole to right field because the Marlins’ second baseman shifted toward center field.
“That is the art of hitting, and being able to hit, and then still being able to maintain power,” Banister said. “That’s the other part of this. You can hit for power and still be a great hitter.
‘Move the ball around. There’s a lot of great lessons for these young guys to sit and watch.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
