Rangers’ Andrus honored by Heart and Hustle selection

Shortstop Elvis Andrus was selected as the Texas Rangers’ winner of the Heart and Hustle Award, given annually by the MLB Players Alumni Association.
The winner is selected by group of 30 former players with ties to the team, and is given to the player who best exhibits the values and spirit of the game.
“It’s always an honor when you get selected for any award, especially by the players,” Andrus said. “There’s nothing else I can do than keep playing hard and go about my business every day.”
Andrus said that he always tries to play hard, in part because he never wants kids watching a game to see him not hustling. He wants to kids to see the right way to play the game.
“I try to hustle every single play,” Andrus said. “I try to be a great example. It can get a little harder, playing every single day, but the love for the game makes you appreciate all the little things that make you go out and play hard.”
The winner of the award among all 30 teams will be announced Nov. 14.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments