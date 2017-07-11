Former Star-Telegram columnist named finalist for Hall of Fame honor

Former Star-Telegram columnist and Rangers beat writer Jim Reeves was once again named one of three finalists on Tuesday for the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, the top honor for a baseball writer.
Reeves, who retired in 2009, was a finalist last year, when the award went to Claire Smith of the New York Times. She will be honored during Hall of Fame weekend July 28-31 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Minneapolis Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse, who covered the Minnesota Twins, and Sheldon Ocker, who covered the Cleveland Indians for the Akron Beacon Journal, are the other finalists this year.
The Spink Award goes to a writer for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing” and is presented during Hall of Fame Weekend. The winner will be announced in December during the winter meetings.
Reeves, a beat writer for 12 seasons, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 1989 for his coverage of the sale of the Rangers.
