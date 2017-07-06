Rangers option Nick Martinez to Round Rock

Right-hander Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple A Round Rock after Wednesday’s game. The Rangers will make a corresponding move before Friday’s series opener against the Angels at Globe Life Park.

Martinez is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 14 appearances, including 11 starts, for the Rangers since being recalled April 21. Martinez has helped fill a void in the rotation while Cole Hamels and A.J. Griffin were on the disabled list. Hamels is back and Griffin is eligible to return July 26. Martinez is scheduled to start for Round Rock on Sunday.