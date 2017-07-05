Rangers snap skid with early runs against Red Sox

The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Red Sox Wednesday night at Globe Lofe Park. The game started at 8:30 p.m., delayed an hour and 26 minutes because of rain.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the Red Sox without a hit through 5 2/3 innings. An error by first baseman Pete Kozma on a throw from Jurickson Profar on what would have been the final out of the inning set up Xander Bogaerts two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch to pull the Red Sox to within 8-2. Cashner held the Red Sox to two unearned runs on three hits and three walks and struck out four.
How Rangers hitters fared: Rougned Odor’s two-run homer in the second gave the Rangers the lead against starter Doug Fister. Carlos Gomez homered in the third to make it 3-0. The Rangers added three more in the fourth and knocked Fister from the game. He walked Odor and Mike Napoli to start the inning and Jurickson Profar reached on a sacrifice bunt, which Fister failed to field cleanly. Jonathan Lucroy’s sacrifice fly scored Odor and other Shin-Soo Choo’s sac fly scored Napoli. Profar scored on Gomez’s single to right to make it 6-0. They added two more in the fifth. Adrian Beltre and Odor were hit by pitches to start the inning and scored on Profar’s double to the right-center field gap to make it 8-0.
Notables: Gallo’s single in the fourth was his first non-extra base hit since June 4 ... Profar’s double in the fifth inning was his first extra-base hit in the majors this season ... Gallo left the game after the fourth inning with tightness in his left hamstring ... Odor left the game after getting hit on his left hand during an at-bat in the fifth. X-rays were negative.
