Rangers’ Gomez gets day off to rest soreness in back

Center fielder Carlos Gomez was out of the Texas Rangers’ lineup Tuesday after experiencing some soreness in his back after a throw from the outfield Monday.

Gomez wouldn’t even call the issue an injury, though he was removed a few innings early in the 15-9 loss. He said that he is sore, but could have played the second of four games against the Cleveland Indians.

The combination of the soreness and six strikeouts in his past two games created an opening.

“I can play. He [manager Jeff Banister] just gave me the day off,” Gomez said. “The last couple days I didn’t hit the ball forward. The time is right to put someone else in there.”

Banister said that there is a small level of concern about Gomez, who returned June 16 after missing a month of games because of a strained hamstring. Delino DeShields started in place of Gomez and batted first.

“There’s always some when a guy’s unavailable to play,” Banister said. “We were smart to get him out last night. He’s kind of day to day.”