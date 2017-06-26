Gallo returns to Rangers’ lineup after Sunday exam

A quick trip home to Texas on Sunday told Joey Gallo what he already knew, that his sore left hamstring was just that — sore — and not something worse.

The infielder returned to the Texas Rangers’ lineup Monday to open a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians. He missed the final two games of the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

The exam with assistant team physician Dr. Shane Seroyer of TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington included Gallo receiving an injection of anti-inflammatories, but showed no significant damage and doesn’t appear to be related to the Grade 2 strain Gallo experienced last year in only his third game in the Venezuelan Winter League.

“I was just trying to play through it. That’s what we do as players,” Gallo said. “It started affected me and my swing and running the bases and being able to move a little bit. That’s why we got it looked at again.”

Gallo said that the hamstring has been bothering him for a few weeks and was not aggravated by his Wednesday sprint around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

The Rangers waited to make sure Gallo was OK before making the corresponding roster move to activate Cole Hamels. Drew Robinson, who collected homered and doubled Sunday for the first hits of his career, was optioned to Triple A Round Rock.

Had Gallo been unable to play Monday, the Rangers would have considered placing him on the DL rather than optioning Robinson.