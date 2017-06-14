Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was given his second day off Wednesday and first since April 21. He leads the club with a .292 batting average and 15 doubles.
Texas Rangers

June 14, 2017 6:23 PM

Elvis Andrus gets Wednesday off after 47 consecutive starts

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus did not start Wednesday for just the second time this season. He has played in 47 consecutive games since getting April 21 off. Andrus had his 15-game hit streak snapped on Monday and he’s 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in two games against the Astros. Second baseman Rougned Odor is the only Rangers’ player to start all 64 games through Wednesday night.

Andrus has been the club’s most reliable hitter so far this season. He leads the Rangers with a .292 batting average and 15 doubles.

