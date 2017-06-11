Bibens-Dirkx’s gem leads Rangers to sweep of Nationals

Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, at one point retiring 19 consecutive batters, and Elvis Andrus’ two-run triple was part of the four-run eighth the Texas Rangers used to beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 for a three-game sweep.
The first two Nationals batters of the game homered and singled before Bibens-Dirkx induced a double play grounder and a ground out to end the first.
Those were the first two of the longest streak of consecutive batters retired in club history by a rookie.
The Nationals didn’t have another base runner until Anthony Rendon singled with two outs in the seventh. Adam Lind then drew a walk, but Bibens-Dirkx got Matt Wieters to ground to first to end the inning.
The Rangers’ winning rally started with one out against Max Scherzer as Delino DeShields reach on a Rendon error. Jurickson Profar, hitting for Bibens-Dirkx, walked to end Scherzer’s day, and Shin-Soo Choo walked vs. Oliver Perez to fill the bases.
A passed ball on Wieters scored DeShields from third, and Andrus extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a bouncer into the left-field corner. He scored as Nomar Mazara followed with a sacrifice fly.
How Rangers hitters fared: Max Scherzer did great against every Rangers hitter except Shin-Soo Choo. ... Choo was 2 for 3 against Scherzer with a single to start the game and a two-out homer in the third for the Rangers’ first run. ... Rougned Odor singled to center in the fourth before Scherzer retired the next 11 batters, a streak that ended in the eighth as Delino DeShields reached on an error. Jurickson Profar then walked as the last batter Scherzer faced. ... DeShields scored on a passed ball against Matt Wieters, and Elvis Andrus drove in two and extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a triple. ... Nomar Mazara capped the four-run eighth with a sacrifice fly.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Austin Bibens-Dirkx won’t soon forget that one. ... The right-hander allowed a homer and a single to the first two batters he faced before retiring the next 19 Nationals hitters, a streak that ended withh two outs in the seventh inning. Bibens-Dirkx walked the next batter, his only walk of the game, before getting a grounder to end the threat and his day. ... He struck out two and threw 94 pitches. ... Jose Leclerc struck out the side in a 1-2-3 eighth. ...
Jeff Wilson
