Rangers score enough in various ways to beat Padres

Yu Darvish rebounded after two early homers and the bullpen held on for three scoreless innings of relief as the Rangers beat the Padres 4-3 at Globe Life Park Wednesday night. The Rangers have won two consecutive games and will go for three in a row Thursday against the Padres. The Rangers have won three consecutive games since sweeping four against the Royals April 20-23.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish allowed three runs, including two solo homers, in the first two innings but shut down the Padres the next four and left with the game tied 3-3. Darvish struck out six, walked none and allowed seven hits in six innings. Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless seventh, Alex Claudio and Keone Kela combined for a scoreless eighth and Matt Bush earned the save with a scoreless ninth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Shin-Soo Choo singled, moved to third on Elvis Andrus’ single to right and scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to tie it at 1-1. The Rangers tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the fifth. Choo singled in Mike Napoli and and Delino DeShields scored on Luis Perdomo’s balk. The Rangers took a 4-3 lead on a throwing error to first on the back end of a 5-4-3 double play attempt. Second baseman Yangervis Solarte’s throw to first was off line, allowing DeShields to come around for the go-ahead run.
Notables: Darvish’s string of out against batters with runners in scoring position ended when Matt Szczur doubled in Hunter Renfro in the second. Hitters were 0 for 36 going back to September 2016 against Darvish with runners in scoring position.
