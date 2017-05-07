Rangers’ bullpen blows another one in loss to Mariners

Andrew Cashner allowed only one run in six-plus innings Sunday, but the Texas Rangers’ bullpen again suffered a late-game meltdown that opened the door for a 4-3 Seattle Mariners victory.
Seattle scored three times in the seventh against Cashner, Jose Leclerc and Alex Claudio after trailing 3-0. Kyle Seager hit the winning home run in the eighth off Sam Dyson.
How Rangers hitters fared: They were good enough to win, but still not good enough over the long haul. ... The Rangers scored their runs without a base hit, as the first-inning run came on a Carlos Gomez sacrifice fly, the second-inning run came on a Shin-Soo Choo groundout and the seventh-inning run on a Delino DeShields sacrifice fly. ... The Rangers had some good fortune on that second-inning run, as the inning started with Mike Napoli reaching on a passed ball after striking out. He eventually scored an unearned run. ... The Rangers had only six hits.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner took a shutout into the seventh inning and left with a 3-0 lead. ... The right-hander allowed only five hits and struck out five, but he walked a batter in each of his final three innings. The third walk was to Kyle Seager to start the seventh, and that ended Cashner’s day. ... Jose Leclerc entered for the first time in the series after dealing with a bruise on his right hand, and quickly issued a walk to Taylor Motter. ... After getting the next two batters, Leclerc lost the feel for his fastball and walked to more to force in a run. ... Alex Claudio entered and allowed a broken-bat two-run single to pinch-hitter Danny Valencia to tie the game. ... Sam Dyson was the choice for the eighth, and he allowed a one-out solo homer to Kyle Seager that completed the Mariners’ comeback.
