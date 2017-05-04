Rangers hate to use word ‘salvage’ in series finale rout of Astros

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:06 Jeff Banister dissects 8-7 loss to Astros Tuesday night 2:05 Yu Darvish thinks he passed a test in sixth inning 2:08 Yu Darvish: Pitching ace and dog saver 1:16 Elvis Andrus says Rangers in good shape despite losing April 1:05 Jeff Banister disappointed with errors and walks Monday night 0:53 Jeff Banister breaks down Rangers' 11-14 April 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rangers starting pitcher said it was good to throw 88 pitches over five innings Thursday, his first start since going on the disabled list (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com