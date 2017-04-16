Minor Rangers trade adds to rotation depth at Triple A

Right-hander Clayton Blackburn, an Amarillo native, was acquired Sunday morning by the Texas Rangers in a trade with the San Francisco Giants and optioned to Triple A Round Rock.
The Rangers sent minor-league infielder Frandy De La Rosa to the Giants for Blackburn, who had been designated for assignment Tuesday.
Blackburn, 24, projects at a back-of-the-rotation starter. He throws a two-seam fastball, a changeup and a curveball, and has used those pitches to post a 3.30 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in seven professional seasons.
He joins a rotation at Round Rock that includes Nick Martinez, Eddie Gamboa, Dillon Gee, Tyler Wagner and Austin Bibens-Dirkx.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments