Cashner says he’s ready to join Rangers’ rotation

Right-hander Andrew Cashner is a candidate to start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday, the first time this season they will need a fifth starter, but a decision might not be made until Thursday.
Cashner, on the 10-day disabled list with biceps soreness, said that he felt fine Tuesday after tossing five scoreless innings on 76 pitches Monday in an extended spring game in Peoria, Ariz.
He said that he commanded all of his pitches and was pleased with the feel he has for them. Cashner said that he has told the coaching staff that he is ready to pitch in a major-league game.
“I feel like with where I’m at in the process, I feel like I’m ready,” he said. “It’s up to them whether they think I’m ready or if I need another start.”
Cashner could likely log 90 pitches if he were to get the start against the Seattle Mariners, and pitching coach Doug Brocail said that in a perfect world a start could top 100. That’s one reason why Brocail remains in favor of one more rehab outing.
Another is avoiding a setback.
“And that’s not good for anybody,” Brocail said.
The Rangers could turn to three starters at Triple A Round Rock who are on the 40-man roster — right-handers Nick Martinez, Dillon Gee and Eddie Gamboa. The Rangers are weighing if Cashner on a pitch limit is a better option, even though he hasn’t faced many accomplished hitters in the rehab process.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments