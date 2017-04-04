Ryan Rua takes his turn in left, Delino DeShields could be next

Ryan Rua started in left field Tuesday and manager Jeff Banister intimated that Delino DeShields would be in the starting lineup on Wednesday, if not specifically in left. Rua, DeShields and Jurickson Profar, who started Monday’s opener, have all been told they’ll share playing time in left, but also fill in at other spots. Profar can play every position but pitcher and catcher and is the top reserve at all four infield spots. DeShields is the top reserve at center field behind Carlos Gomez and Rua can play all three outfield spots, as well as first base.
“I think that’s kind of the advantage of all us being able to play multiple positions,”said Rua, whose wife gave birth to their first child last week. “If Elvis [Andrus] and Nap [Mike Napoli] need a day off, there are a bunch of possibilities.”
Rua is hoping to make a quick trip back home to the Cleveland, Ohio, area to see his wife and son Rowan Randy. He was there for the birth but wasn’t able to stay long with the season several days away.
▪ Rougned Odor became the first player to homer in his first two plate appearances in a season opener since Bryce Harper in 2013. Odor became the seventh batter in Rangers’ history with two homers in a season opener.
▪ Elvis Andrus is the second player in Rangers’ history to double and triple in a season opener. He joins Ruben Mateo, who did it against the Blue Jays in Puerto Rico in 2001.
▪ Nomar Mazara, who went 2 for 4 Monday, his first career Opening Day game, is the fifth-youngest player in the past 10 sesons at 21 years old to have multiple hits in his team’s’ opener. The only players younger in the past 10 years to do it are Bryce Harper, Jason Heyward, Starlin Castro and Travis Snider.
