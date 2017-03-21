Beasley honored to sing anthem at Rangers opener

2:43 "Gift" awaits Adrian Beltre upon return to Rangers from WBC Pause

1:31 Robinson Chirinos excited to sign extension through 2018

1:03 UTA coach Scott Cross was willing to take a technical foul to get this injured senior one last dose of playing time

0:36 TCU's Washburn: NIT win huge for seniors

1:11 Frogs, Dixon say they are better for their NIT experience

3:27 Fossil Ridge gets by Timber Creek in baseball marathon

0:52 Houston QB Greg Ward will conver to WR for NFL

0:51 Martin Perez feels on pace after WBC stint

1:40 Rangers GM Jon Daniels announces extension for Robinson Chirinos