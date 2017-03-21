Beasley honored to sing anthem at Rangers opener

A simple YouTube search will produce plenty of evidence that Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley is a talented singer. A sold-out crowd at Globe Life Park will experience it first-hand Opening Day.
The Rangers announced on Tuesday that Beasley, who overcame a cancer diagnosis a year ago, will sign the National Anthem before the April 3 game against the Cleveland Indians. Arlington mayor Jeff Williams, a driving force behind the new ballpark to be opened in 2020, will throw out the first pitch.
Beasley said that he has performed the anthem previously before multiple minor-league games and one big-league game while coaching with Pittsburgh, but never on an occasion like the season lid-lifter.
The honor was given to Beasley for all that he endured last year while battling rectal cancer.
“I was asked to do it last year [during the playoffs], but it was a time when I really wasn’t able to strain my abdominal muscles,” Beasley said. “It’s an honor. I’m grateful. Opening Day is special. There’s a lot going on. It’s a packed house. Usually you get someone who is known singing that day. To be asked to do it an honor. I just plan to do it justice.”
To his point, Van Cliburn performed the first National Anthem at Globe Life Park in 1994 with a stirring rending on piano. Country artists Neal McCoy (2016, 2010), Jack Ingram (2013) and Reckless Kelly (2012) have performed previously, as have the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (2014) and the U.S. Air Force Band of the West (2015).
The Rangers said that all reserved seats are sold for the opener, save for scattered singles and obstructed view seats. Standing-room only tickets are also available at texasrangers.com, 972-RANGERS and at the Globe Life Park first-base box office.
