Chirinos, Odor lead Team Venezuela over Rangers

Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos were in the wrong dugout for a game at Surprise Stadium.
Alas, they were playing for Team Venezuela against the Rangers before heading to Mexico for the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
Odor and Chirinos were in the middle of a five-run second inning against Rangers’ starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. Odor singled and scored a run and Chirinos had an RBI single and scored a run in Team Venezuela’s 6-3 win.
“It was kind of weird to play against your own team here in the states,” Chirinos said. “It’s fun, but we know what we need to do. Just getting ready to give everything for our country.”
As a catcher, Chirinos has an inside knowledge of how Gonzalez likes to pitch. Chirinos said Gonzalez’s struggles in the second (after a 1-2-3 first inning) were similar to rough outings a year ago.
“His ball moves so much,” he said. “But he missed in the middle of the plate. When you have really good hitters it’s hard to get away with that when you’re missing so much on the plate. It happened in my at-bat. He was trying to go in and it was cutting back to the middle. It’s hard when you miss that much.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
