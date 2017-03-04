Brewers belt their way past stymied Rangers’ bats

The offensive explosion lasted just one day. The Rangers’ struggles at the plate resumed Saturday as the Brewers blasted their way to a 7-1 win at Maryvale Baseball Ballpark.
#Rangers DH Adrian Beltre is a popular get for autograph hounds before the game as the Rangers play Brewers Sat. @StevensonFWST pic.twitter.com/dZh5wz9BH6— Max Faulkner (@mfaulknerphotog) March 4, 2017
How Rangers pitchers fared: Right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez had another effective day on the mound throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters. He allowed a run on three hits, including a two-out, run-scoring triple in the third, his final inning. He struck out three and walked none. Jeremy Jeffress made his spring debut with two strikeouts in a perfect inning of work. Yohander Mendez struggled again, allowing for runs on four hits, including two homers. R.J. Alvarez pitched another scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Ariel Jurado allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in in the eighth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre started for the second consecutive day, this time at designated hitter, and walked twice on eight pitches. Delino DeShields collected two more hits, including another infeld single and scored the lone run on Ryan Rua’s RBI single in the fifth. Of the five hits, only Robinson Chirinos’ double was for extra bases. Joey Gallo lined out hard twice to right field, once into the ultra-shifted infielder in shallow right, and another to the right-fielder’s ankles.
Notables: Jared Hoying made a homer-robbing catch above the wall in the center field in the sixth inning ... DeShields collected his third stolen base of the spring.
