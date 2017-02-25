Andrus looking for speed before playing in Rangers games

Shortstop Elvis Andrus said that he will begin to push his running program next week as he continues his recovery from a sports hernia, and he hopes to begin playing in Texas Rangers spring games the following week.
The Rangers were to play their first Cactus League game Saturday.
Andrus said that he hasn’t had any setbacks since the Nov. 1 surgery and that he is able to do all baseball activities except running the bases at full effort.
“I’ve run the bases, but it was only 50 percent,” Andrus said on Saturday. “You can’t play with that.”
Despite a slow start to camp, Andrus said that he will be ready for Opening Day. Players who are limited early in camp and make up for lost at-bats by playing in B games or in minor-league games.
Manager Jeff Banister said that the goal is to have Andrus ready for the April 3 season opener against Cleveland. Andrus might be limited on the field as the Rangers slowly work him back into game shape, Banister said, but is not limited in the weight room.
