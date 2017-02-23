Canadian left-hander alters arm slot to get Rangers’ attention

During one of the early days of camp, non-roster left-hander Adam Loewen was throwing his first bullpen session for the Rangers and all the head honchos were watching.
General manager Jon Daniels was watching from a golf cart back a ways. Manager Jeff Banister sat a little closer in a golf cart, even filming some of Loewen’s deliveries on his cell phone. Pitching coaches Doug Brocail and Brad Holman were standing next to and behind Loewen analyzing his delivery.
For a pitcher who had seen no free agent interest during the off-season, it was a quick show-me-what-you-got moment.
It’s kind of nerve-wracking the first time just because it’s a new team. You want to make a good impression.
“It’s a good sign,” said Loewen, who switched back to pitcher in 2014 after playing five seasons as an outfielder. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking the first time just because it’s a new team. You want to make a good impression.”
He pitched for the Phillies in 2015 and Diamondbacks in ’16. He has altered his arm angle multiple times, including this Winter with the hope of perking some interest. Special assistant for player development Roy Silver attended one of Loewen’s live bullpen sessions in early February and Loewen was signed to a minor league deal and invited to Rangers’ camp.
“It’s a work in progress,” Loewen said of his arm angle, which he changed from over the top to three-quarters. “It can change if it needs to but I’m going to be somewhere around three-quarters.”
3.91 ERA for left-handed reliever Adam Loewen in 46 innings in Triple A in 2016.
If he shows the Rangers something he could be a left-handed option to help fill Jake Diekman’s void. Loewen, who grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia, decided on Thursday they he would not be playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic for personal reasons.
“I look at it as an opportunity as any left-hander would but I don’t want to get caught up in other people’s decisions,” he said. “I want to do my job and have fun and take care of business when I’m on the mound.”
