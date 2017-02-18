Elvis Andrus toughed it out through groin injury, hernia in 2016

Elvis Andrus arrived at Rangers camp Saturday morning feeling good but taking it slow.
Andrus, who had surgery on Nov. 2 to repair a sports hernia, plans to take it slow the first few weeks in camp.
“I’m really happy with where I am right now physically,” said Andrus, who is coming off his best season in the majors. “I knew it was going to take a little bit [of time] but I’m going in the right direction.”
I was going to play regardless whatever happened to my body. You learn to manage your body through injuries.
Rangers SS Elvis Andrus
Andrus is not limited in any way. He’ll take it slow, however, to make sure he gives his body time to acclimate to baseball activity.
“I trained as hard as I did last year. I don’t really feel any different right now,” he said.
He injured his groin in May but played through the pain despite it gradually becoming worse and eventually causing the hernia.
“I was going to play regardless whatever happened to my body. You learn to manage your body through injuries,” he said. “Every month it got worse and worse. But I was able to play so you kind of learn about yourself when you go through tough moments.”
The injury caused the most pain during lateral moves at shortstop. He also didn’t attempt as many steals on the bases.
“I tried to be smart about taking my bases,” he said.
.302 Career-high batting average for Elvis Andrus in 2016, who also had career-highs in RBIs (69), homers (8), and on-base percentage (.362).
If not for the surgery, Andrus said, he’ll likely be playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
“I’m just trying to be smart and don’t rush. It’s a long spring training,” he said. “Take it one day at a time.”
