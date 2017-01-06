Rangers sign Snider to minors deal, add him to outfield mix

The Texas Rangers added a viable bench option Friday, when they signed free-agent outfielder Travis Snider to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training.
Snider hasn’t played in the majors since 2015 with Pittsburgh and Baltimore. He spent the entire 2016 season with Kansas City’s Triple A affiliate.
A left-handed hitter, Snider has played the outfielder corners almost exclusively in the majors. He played 10 games last season at first base, which would add to his value with the Rangers.
Manager Jeff Banister and Snider were together from 2012 to 2014 in the Pirates organization. Snider logged career-highs in games (140), at-bats (322) and RBIs (38) in 2014.
Snider joins an outfield mix that also includes Shin-Soo Choo, Carlos Gomez, Nomar Mazara, Delino DeShields and Jared Hoying. Drew Robinson and Ryan Rua are infielders who can play the outfield.
