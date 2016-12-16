Nomar Mazara named Rangers Rookie of the Year

Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara was named the club’s Rookie of the Year by the DFW chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.Mazara, 21, hit .266 with 20 homers and 64 RBIs in 145 games. He led all American League rookies in hits (137), total bases (216), runs (58), RBIs and tied in homers. He’s the fourth Rangers rookie to hit 20 homers. He’ll be honored Jan. 20 during the Dr Pepper Rangers Awards Dinner.Mazara was called up the first week of the season when Shin-Soo Choo was injured. He got off to a scorching start and was named the A.L. Rookie of the Month in April and May. He hit over .300 and had nine homers and 24 RBIs in his first 43 games in the big leagues. His average dipped in August and September but he had five homers and 13 RBIs in September. He made only two errors in the outfield in 309 chances.Briefly▪ The Rangers acquired right-hander James Dykstra in a minor league deal with the White Sox in exchange for cash. Dykstra, 26, was 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA in Double AA in 2016.▪ Free-agent minor-leaguer outfielder Matt Lipka, catcher Robert Lucido, and infielder Jason Martinson have been signed to minor league deals. Lipka, 24, attended McKinney High School and had played seven seasons in the Braves’ organization, including Double A and Triple A in 2016. Martinson attended Birdville High School and played in the Nationals’ Triple A team in 2016.▪ Eric McMahon has been promoted to assistant strength and conditioning coordinator and Triple A Round Rock’s strength and conditioning coach after six seasons at Double A Frisco. McMahon will assist in coordinating personalized strength and conditioning programs throughout the organization in addition to his duties at Round Rock. Nomar Mazara starting to heat up for RangersRight fielder Nomar Mazara hit his 20th homer of the season Tuesday and is starting to get hot again, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said (video by Jeff Wilson). Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments