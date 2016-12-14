Rangers plan to see Hamilton work out ‘soon’

The Texas Rangers will watch outfielder Josh Hamilton work out “soon” on his surgically repaired left knee, general manager Jon Daniels said on Wednesday, and consider signing him to a minor-league contract if all checks out.
The workout will be held before Christmas.
Hamilton had reconstructive knee surgery in June and was released in August so that the Rangers could re-sign him sooner this off-season than had he been on the roster after Aug. 31.
He still has one year remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers have need for another outfielder and designated hitter for 2017, and many with the organization are curious to see if can be a productive part-time player with his knee healthy again.
Hamilton, 35, never saw the field in 2016 after entering spring training penciled in as the left fielder, a job that eventually went to Ian Desmond on Opening Day. Hamilton had two knee operations in the span of a month in 2015 but developed more issues ahead of spring training.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments