Facts and figures for the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Dean & DeLuca Invitational

When: May 22 through May 28 (Tournament rounds are May 25-28)

Where: Colonial Country Club (7,204 yards, par 70)

Purse: $6.9 million

Winner’s share: $1,242,000

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth

Ticket information: Tickets can be purchased online at www.DeanAndDeLucaInvitational.com or at area Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores. No tickets will be sold at the course entry gates during tournament week. Public ticket prices: Champions Club Badge (Wed.-Sun.), $235; Weekly Grounds Badge (Wed.-Sun.), $125; Daily Champions Club ticket, $95 (one-day admission, Wed.-Sun.); Daily Grounds ticket, $50 (one-day admission, Wednesday-Sunday). Daily youth tickets, $15 (ages 13-17). Children 12 and under are free. No tickets are needed Monday or Tuesday.

Television: Thursday-Friday rounds (Golf Channel, 3-5 p.m.). Saturday-Sunday rounds (KTVT/Ch. 11, 2-5 p.m.).

Public parking: Public parking is available at Farrington Field and Rockwood Lane lots for $15 in advance online or $20 at the lot on the day of parking. Price includes shuttle to and from the course. Farrington Field lot is open Wednesday-Sunday. Rockwood Lane lot available Friday-Sunday. Monday-Tuesday parking is free at Farrington Field, with shuttle to and from the course main entrance.

Premium parking: Premium parking is available at TCU Lot 2 (southwest of football stadium) for $50 per day or $250 for the week. Shuttle drops off fans in front of the clubhouse.

Frost Park: The main entrance will be accessed through the city park located on University Drive and Colonial Parkway next to the course. Shuttle buses from Farrington Field and Rockwood Lane will drop off and pick up spectators at this location.

Tournament highlights: Sunday, May 21 (free admission): Colonial Junior Invitational, 1:30 p.m.; Youth Golf Clinic, 3:30 p.m. in Frost Park. Park free Sunday, May 21 at Farrington Field beginning at 1:30 p.m. and shuttle to Colonial. Monday (free admission): Hogan Pro-Am, morning; Practice rounds in afternoon. Tuesday (free admission): Practice rounds, all day. Wednesday: Pro-Am, morning flight begins at 6:50 a.m.; afternoon flight begins at noon. Thursday-Sunday: Tournament rounds, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Awards ceremony on 18th green following Sunday’s final round.

Security measures: PGA Tour policy requires that all attendees are wanded at course entrances. Review the tournament’s website for detailed information on what bags, purses and other items are prohibited and should be left at home or in the car. Restrictions are similar to those at venues for D-FW’s pro sports franchises (Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks, Stars). Link to website: http://www.deananddelucainvitational.com/pga-tour-security-and-bag-policy

Spectator notes: Mobile devices must be on silent mode at all times. Calls allowed in restricted areas only. The following items are prohibited on the course: large purses or bags, audible pagers, firearms, backpacks, clipboards, cameras (not allowed Thursday-Sunday), glass containers or alcohol. These items will be confiscated if brought to the tournament. All small purses and bags are subject to search.

Will Call Note: The Will Call office will be located in Log Cabin Village. Patrons should go by Will Call before parking their car for the tournament. After picking up their packet, patrons should then drive to their designated parking lot. For maps and other information, go to www.DeanAndDeLucaInvitational.com and click on “Spectator Info.”

Autograph information: Posters and autograph items larger than 8-x-12 inches should not be brought to the tournament. Clipboards are not allowed. Player autograph area under awning outside the players’ locker room.

For additional information: Visit www.DeanAndDeLucaInvitational.com or call 817-927-4281.