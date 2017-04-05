FW golfer Brooks selling memorabilia, other items online

As professional golfers gather this week at the Masters Tournament for the season’s first major championship, a past major champion from Fort Worth has turned to an online site to peddle some of his memorabilia and personal items.
Mark Brooks, a Fort Worth native and winner of the 1996 PGA Championship, is selling personal belongings on the site Everything But The House (EBTH), the world’s largest online estate marketplace. Available items include a grandfather clock, a Waterford crystal golf club paperweight and signed sports memorabilia. A company spokeswoman described the sale as an effort aimed at “spring cleaning” by Brooks, a winner of seven PGA Tour events who now competes on the Champions Tour. Fans can access the inventory online. The sale began Wednesday and runs through April 11.
