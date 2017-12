The TXA 21 High School Football Game of the Week will broadcast two more games this week as the UIL state semifinals roll around.

On Friday in a Class 5A Division I game, Denton Ryan (14-0) takes on Highland Park (13-1) with kickoff set for 9 p.m. on KTXA/Ch. 21.

TXA then travels to Pennington Field on Saturday for Aledo (14-0) and Mansfield Legacy (12-2) in a 5A Division II game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.