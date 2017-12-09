One huge touchdown toss cements Legacy’s comeback win against Lone Star

More Videos 0:11 Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit Pause 1:23 Aledo defense smothers Richland 0:31 RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 1:31 Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 0:37 RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 1:32 Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 1:41 Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:20 Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:37 Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:25 Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Legacy uses defense, big plays to make school history Mansfield Legacy reached its first football state semifinal with strong defensive play and big plays on offense to down Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in a Class 5A Division II Quarterfinal. The Broncos scored on a 66-yard pass play with 3:25 left then held off the Rangers. Mansfield Legacy reached its first football state semifinal with strong defensive play and big plays on offense to down Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in a Class 5A Division II Quarterfinal. The Broncos scored on a 66-yard pass play with 3:25 left then held off the Rangers. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

