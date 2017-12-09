One huge touchdown toss cements Legacy’s comeback win against Lone Star

More Videos

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 0:11

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

Pause
Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 0:31

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 1:31

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 0:37

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 1:32

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:20

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game 1:25

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

  • Legacy uses defense, big plays to make school history

    Mansfield Legacy reached its first football state semifinal with strong defensive play and big plays on offense to down Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in a Class 5A Division II Quarterfinal. The Broncos scored on a 66-yard pass play with 3:25 left then held off the Rangers.

Mansfield Legacy reached its first football state semifinal with strong defensive play and big plays on offense to down Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in a Class 5A Division II Quarterfinal. The Broncos scored on a 66-yard pass play with 3:25 left then held off the Rangers. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Legacy reached its first football state semifinal with strong defensive play and big plays on offense to down Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in a Class 5A Division II Quarterfinal. The Broncos scored on a 66-yard pass play with 3:25 left then held off the Rangers. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

One huge touchdown toss cements Legacy’s comeback win against Lone Star

By Mark Zeske

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 09, 2017 06:37 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

When Mansfield Legacy needed it most, the Broncos’ passing attack paid off.

Randy Wright caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Catalon with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter as the Broncos rallied for a 24-20 victory over Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division II Region II final Saturday afternoon at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus.

Legacy (12-2) advances to play Aledo (14-0) in a state semifinal, while Lone Star ends its season at 12-2.

Before Wright’s big catch, Catalon had completed just one pass in 11 attempts for 11 yards. He had also been sacked seven times. But Catalon’s pass was on target to Wright in the middle of the field, with the receiver racing 40 yards to the right pylon after the grab.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wright’s clutch catch didn’t clinch the win. The Rangers managed to run 13 plays in the final 3:25, including two incomplete passes into the end zone. The Broncos couldn’t rest easy until Jared Hopper intercepted a pass on the last play of the game.

Legacy led for most of the game, primarily because of its rushing attack. The Broncos scored in the first quarter, marching 76 yards in 11 plays in a drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run by Catalon. The play before, Catalon had been stopped just short of the goal on a winding 39-yard run.

Legacy increased its lead to 14-3 in the second quarter, with Isaiah Jones busting free on a 66-yard touchdown run. Jones finished with 151 yards on 17 carries.

Lone Star took its only lead of the game with 4:46 left on a nine-yard pass from M.J. Rivers to Ife Opere. Rivers also threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, hooking up with Marvin Mims for a 75-yard reception.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 0:11

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

Pause
Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 0:31

RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 1:31

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 0:37

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 1:32

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:20

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game 1:25

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

  • Aledo defense smothers Richland

    Richland scored on its opening possession but was shut out the rest of the way by Aledo’s defense, which forced four turnovers in a 43-7 victory.

Aledo defense smothers Richland

View More Video