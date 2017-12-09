One huge touchdown toss cements Legacy’s comeback win against Lone Star

When Mansfield Legacy needed it most, the Broncos’ passing attack paid off.
Randy Wright caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Catalon with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter as the Broncos rallied for a 24-20 victory over Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division II Region II final Saturday afternoon at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus.
Legacy (12-2) advances to play Aledo (14-0) in a state semifinal, while Lone Star ends its season at 12-2.
Before Wright’s big catch, Catalon had completed just one pass in 11 attempts for 11 yards. He had also been sacked seven times. But Catalon’s pass was on target to Wright in the middle of the field, with the receiver racing 40 yards to the right pylon after the grab.
Wright’s clutch catch didn’t clinch the win. The Rangers managed to run 13 plays in the final 3:25, including two incomplete passes into the end zone. The Broncos couldn’t rest easy until Jared Hopper intercepted a pass on the last play of the game.
Legacy led for most of the game, primarily because of its rushing attack. The Broncos scored in the first quarter, marching 76 yards in 11 plays in a drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run by Catalon. The play before, Catalon had been stopped just short of the goal on a winding 39-yard run.
Legacy increased its lead to 14-3 in the second quarter, with Isaiah Jones busting free on a 66-yard touchdown run. Jones finished with 151 yards on 17 carries.
Lone Star took its only lead of the game with 4:46 left on a nine-yard pass from M.J. Rivers to Ife Opere. Rivers also threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, hooking up with Marvin Mims for a 75-yard reception.
