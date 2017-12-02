All Saints football helmet.
High School Football

All Saints football denied title-game shot by Prestonwood

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 12:00 AM

Plano Prestonwood 55, All Saints 48

The Lions eliminated the Saints in a TAPPS Division I state semifinal, and meets Dallas Bishop Lynch or Houston St. Pius X in next week’s title game. All Saints pulled within seven with 3:37 to play, but couldn’t stop the Lions from converting first downs.

Key players: Prestonwood’s Wylie Green threw three touchdown passes. All Saints QB Shaun Taylor threw four touchdown passes and caught another one on a fake field goal that pulled the Saints within 40-34 in the third quarter. Mason Suitt caught 14 passes for 126 yards and two scores and threw the touchdown pass to Taylor. Jacob Matlock rushed for 144 yards for All Saints.

Key stat: All Saints had a touchdown pass called back for holding late in the first half and turned the ball over on downs. Penalties wiped out two more touchdowns, but the Saints eventually scored on those drives.

Records: Prestonwood 11-2; All Saints 11-1

