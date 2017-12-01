More Videos

    Highland Park defeats Mansfield Summit 52-20 in the regional round of the football playoffs.

High School Football

Jerry Jones’ grandson leads Highland Park past Summit

By Mark Wright

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 01, 2017 11:51 PM

UPDATED December 02, 2017 12:15 AM

Highland Park 52, Mansfield Summit 20

Senior quarterback John Stephen Jones passed for 408 yards and five touchdowns — most of that in a wild first quarter — as the Scots blew past the Jaguars in a 5A Division I regional playoff game Friday night at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Highland Park meets Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-1) in the 5A Division I state quarterfinals. Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, passed for 239 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter as the Scots built a 31-13 lead. He hurled a 60-yard pass to Finn Corwin on the game’s third play from scrimmage. A little over three minutes later, Jones lofted a 26-yard strike to Campbell Saustad for a 14-7 lead.

Key players: Corwin caught nine passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Saustad added eight catches for 81. Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney matched Jones big-for-big play early. He heaved a 77-yard bomb to Devrick Wilkerson on the Jaguars’ first possession of the game. On the next Summit drive, McKinney raced 60-yards for the touchdown. He finished with 148 yards rushing and two scores and passed for 109.

Key stat: Jones completed his first six passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the game 25 of 30. The receiver’s momentum caused him to hit the brick wall south of the end zone. Saustad shook off a hard collision with a brick wall south of the end zone after his 26-yard touchdown catch. Later in the first quarter he caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Records: Summit 8-5; Highland Park 12-1

