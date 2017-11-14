When they’ve got to have a touchdown, this team counts on its ‘finisher’

More than a third of the time that Theo Owens is handed the football, he scores.
The 5-9, 260-pound Mansfield fullback has been described by coach Dan Maberry as the Tigers’ “finisher,” as Owens has scored 11 touchdowns on 29 carries in 2017.
“Theo has done outstanding for us this season,” Maberry said. “He is a young man who wants to be successful and has done everything we have asked of him this year. He has accepted his role and is willing to do whatever he can to help the team be successful.”
The Mansfield junior has been a threat on the ground and through the air this season and said he prides himself in being someone his coaches and teammates can rely on to score on a regular basis.
“This year has been big for me, and probably my best season as far as putting up points for the team,” Owens said. “Every time I touch the ball, I try to make the best of it.”
Just being a backup — it’s something I struggled with.
Theo Owens on not getting much playing time in 2016
Owens certainly has made the most of his chances, averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season and 12.1 yards per reception this season, and is a big part of the reason the Tigers won a district championship and are headed to the postseason.
“We have high expectations for this season, but we’re going to keep take each week one game at a time,” Owens said. “For me, my goal is just to keep doing my part for the team and for everyone to do their job on and off the field and buy in.”
While Owens has made his impression felt this season, it was not always that way, as the Mansfield running back said one of the most difficult things for him to overcome was not being to play as much last year.
Very BLESSED and thankful to receive my first offer from Friends University! pic.twitter.com/A1SHPL0z11— Theo (@TheTheoOwens) October 25, 2017
“Not being able to play football my sophomore season on varsity was hard for me,” Owens said. “Just being a backup — it’s something I struggled with.”
Owens has clearly moved beyond that problem, and Maberry said Owens can do whatever is asked of him when needed.
“When we get close to the goal line, we put him in at tailback because he is such a physical kid,” Maberry said. “He has flourished in those situations and has helped us finish our drives. He has been a tailback most of his life, and we have moved him to primarily fullback this season. He takes pride in blocking for the other running backs and takes full advantage of when he gets to carry the ball.”
Owens’ Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Ezekiel Elliot
Favorite Sports Team: The Dallas Cowboys
Favorite Food: Mexican
Favorite Movie: Planet of the Apes
Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things
Book Currently Reading: The Bible
Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Frank Ocean
