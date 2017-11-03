More Videos

  • How to blow a 22-0 lead, then clinch a playoff berth in overtime

    Keller Central overcame a furious Timber Creek rally to win in overtime, 25-22, and clinch a District 3-6A playoff berths in the process.

Keller Central overcame a furious Timber Creek rally to win in overtime, 25-22, and clinch a District 3-6A playoff berths in the process.
Keller Central overcame a furious Timber Creek rally to win in overtime, 25-22, and clinch a District 3-6A playoff berths in the process. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Central holds off a furious Timber Creek rally to clinch the playoffs

By Eric Liles

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 11:48 PM

Keller Central 25, Keller Timber Creek 22

Timber Creek rallied from a 22-point deficit to force overtime, but Keller Central’s Devin Brock kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Chargers a playoff-clinching win at Keller ISD Stadium. The Chargers took a 13-0 lead in the first half and was up 22-0 midway through the third quarter. Timber Creek’s attempt at a rally ended on a missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Key players: Central’s Isaiah Ganaway ran for 90 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. D.J. Graham caught a 77-yard touchdown from Jack Hecker. Timber Creek’s Blake Irving led all rushers with 135 yards on 33 carries. Rusher Adrian Ranete, wideout Erik Ezukanma and linebacker Noah Gnacinski had touchdowns in the Falcons’ comeback attempt.

Key stat: Timber Creek advanced inside the Keller Central 35 yard line on three consecutive first half series without scoring.

Records: Keller Central (6-3, 4-1), Keller Timber Creek (6-3, 2-3)

