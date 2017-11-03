High School Football

Mansfield dominant against Bowie, keeps hold on first place

By Randy Sachs

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 11:32 PM

Mansfield 55, Arlington Bowie 7

Arlington Bowie scored on the second play from scrimmage, but Mansfield countered on its first play from scrimmage and finished with a 55-7 win over Bowie at Wilemon Field in Arlington on Friday night.

Key players: Mansfield’s Avery Chatman scored on runs of 57, 5, 6 and 65 yards. He finished the night with 171 yards on 14 carries. The Tigers’ Jaqulis Coleman spelled Chatman and rushed for 28 yards and two scores, while Josh Littleberry carried nine time for 56 yards and a score.Although Bowie’s Malcolm Mays left the game in the first half with an injury, he threw for 75 yards and the score on 3-of-4 passing. While the Mansfield defense held the Volunteers to just six yards rushing, Jackson Gleeson intercepted two passes for the Tigers.

Key stat: Mansfield converted all four of its fourth-down plays.

Records: Mansfield 8-1, 6-0 District 4-6A; Arlington Bowie 2-7, 1-5

