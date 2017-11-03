Fossil Ridge defeats Weatherford as it makes a run at history

Keller Fossil Ridge 49, Weatherford 24
Keller Fossil Ridge clinched at least a share of the District 3-6A title with a dominant 49-24 win over Weatherford Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.
Key players: Weatherford’s Cody Henderson ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Keller Fossil Ridge receiver and Boise State verbal commit Stefan Cobbs had seven receptions for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
Key Stat: Keller Fossil Ridge can clinch its first undefeated regular season next week with a win against arch rival Keller High.
Record: Keller Fossil Ridge 9-0, 6-0 3-6A, Weatherford 0-10, 0-7
