Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, shown playing Haltom, had nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns against Weatherford on Nov. 3. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Fossil Ridge defeats Weatherford as it makes a run at history

By Matt Stepp

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 10:42 PM

Keller Fossil Ridge 49, Weatherford 24

Keller Fossil Ridge clinched at least a share of the District 3-6A title with a dominant 49-24 win over Weatherford Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.

Key players: Weatherford’s Cody Henderson ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Keller Fossil Ridge receiver and Boise State verbal commit Stefan Cobbs had seven receptions for 199 yards and four touchdowns.

Key Stat: Keller Fossil Ridge can clinch its first undefeated regular season next week with a win against arch rival Keller High.

Record: Keller Fossil Ridge 9-0, 6-0 3-6A, Weatherford 0-10, 0-7

